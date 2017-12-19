Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal You Tube Stunt

The plea agreement calls for her to serve six months in jail and 10 years' supervised probation
TJ Nelson,

HALSTAD, Minn. — A Halstad, Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III.

Court records say Perez told investigators that Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.

Perez says she fired from about a foot away.

Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The plea agreement calls for her to serve six months in jail and 10 years’ supervised probation.

She’ll be sentenced in February.

Related Post

Dilworth Police Investigating Possible Overdose De...
Budweiser Celebrates Barley Growers in Midwest Reg...
Crookston Police Investigate Series of Early Morni...
Justin Timberlake Finalizing Deal for Super Bowl H...

You Might Like

Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal You Tube Stunt

HALSTAD, Minn. -- A Halstad, Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube. Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death…

MN Dept. of Health Commissioner Resigns Amid Abuse Reports

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's Department of Health commissioner is resigning in the wake of reports of abuse at senior care facilities. Commissioner Ed Ehlinger had been head of the state's health oversight board since 2011. His resignation follows reporting…