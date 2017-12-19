Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal YouTube Stunt

The plea agreement calls for her to serve six months in jail and 10 years' supervised probation
TJ Nelson,

HALSTAD, Minn. — A Halstad, Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III.

Court records say Perez told investigators that Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.

Perez says she fired from about a foot away.

Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The plea agreement calls for her to serve six months in jail and 10 years’ supervised probation.

She’ll be sentenced in February.

