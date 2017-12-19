Hornbacher’s and Cloverdale Foods Donate to Hungry Families for the Holidays

Hornbacher's & Cloverdale Foods Provides Ham for The Salvation Army's Christmas Food Boxes To Be Distributed To Fargo Community Members in Need
Jackie Kelly,

FARGO, ND — People in need throughout Fargo will be enjoying a Christmas ham thanks to Hornbacher’s and Cloverdale Foods.

The two companies donated more than 700 hams to be distributed within Fargo as part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas food boxes.

They will also include pie, bread, butter, milk, and chicken for those who don’t eat ham.

The Salvation Army thanked the president of Hornbacher’s for the help they have provided year after year.

“Matt has been excellent at keeping Hornbacher’s available to us and he keeps us in line with the Clover hams so I can’t say enough to say thank you to both of them that they remember us during Christmas time,” said Major Byron Medlock of the Salvation Army.

The baskets will be distributed Wednesday to around 500 families in the metro.

The Salvation Army has been providing Christmas Food Boxes for the past 15 years.

Related Post

Hornbacher’s Announces New West Fargo Locati...
Shoppers Help Raise Thousands to Fight Hunger
Moorhead Police: Charges Possible in Hijab Harassm...
Check Out Food and Fundraising Events for this Wee...

You Might Like

Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal YouTube Stunt

HALSTAD, Minn. -- A Halstad, Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube. Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death…