Hornbacher’s and Cloverdale Foods Donate to Hungry Families for the Holidays

Hornbacher's & Cloverdale Foods Provides Ham for The Salvation Army's Christmas Food Boxes To Be Distributed To Fargo Community Members in Need

FARGO, ND — People in need throughout Fargo will be enjoying a Christmas ham thanks to Hornbacher’s and Cloverdale Foods.

The two companies donated more than 700 hams to be distributed within Fargo as part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas food boxes.

They will also include pie, bread, butter, milk, and chicken for those who don’t eat ham.

The Salvation Army thanked the president of Hornbacher’s for the help they have provided year after year.

“Matt has been excellent at keeping Hornbacher’s available to us and he keeps us in line with the Clover hams so I can’t say enough to say thank you to both of them that they remember us during Christmas time,” said Major Byron Medlock of the Salvation Army.

The baskets will be distributed Wednesday to around 500 families in the metro.

The Salvation Army has been providing Christmas Food Boxes for the past 15 years.