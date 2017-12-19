Minneapolis Police: Shooting at City Hall After Man Attempts Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS — The head of the Minneapolis police union says officers were “heroic” in shooting a man who was slitting his own throat at City Hall.

The incident happened last night in an interview room at the Minneapolis Police Department.

Union president Bob Kroll says video of the incident will show the officers tried to deescalate the situation, then had to intervene as the man was intent on taking his life.

He says the man had just confessed to a shooting and the investigator went to get him water.

The investigator returned to find the man harming himself.

His condition is unknown.

The shooting is being investigated by the BCA.