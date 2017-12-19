Minneapolis Police: Shooting at City Hall After Man Attempts Suicide

The incident happened last night in an interview room at the Minneapolis Police Department
TJ Nelson,

 

MINNEAPOLIS — The head of the Minneapolis police union says officers were “heroic” in shooting a man who was slitting his own throat at City Hall.

The incident happened last night in an interview room at the Minneapolis Police Department.

Union president Bob Kroll says video of the incident will show the officers tried to deescalate the situation, then had to intervene as the man was intent on taking his life.

He says the man had just confessed to a shooting and the investigator went to get him water.

The investigator returned to find the man harming himself.

His condition is unknown.

The shooting is being investigated by the BCA.

You Might Like

Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal You Tube Stunt

HALSTAD, Minn. -- A Halstad, Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube. Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death…

MN Dept. of Health Commissioner Resigns Amid Abuse Reports

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's Department of Health commissioner is resigning in the wake of reports of abuse at senior care facilities. Commissioner Ed Ehlinger had been head of the state's health oversight board since 2011. His resignation follows reporting…