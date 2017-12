Minot, Velva Women Accused of Embezzling from Employers

MINOT, ND — Two women are accused of ripping off their employers in Minot.

Brittany Haynes, 27, of Minot, allegedly stole about $8,700 from TJ Maxx, through a scheme involving fraudulent returns.

Thirty-three-year-old Danielle Cooper of Velva is accused of embezzling from the Holiday Inn while working as housekeeping manager, by refunding bogus reservation fees to a personal money card.

The alleged amount wasn’t clear.

Both women face felony charges.