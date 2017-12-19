MN Dept. of Health Commissioner Resigns Amid Abuse Reports

His resignation follows reporting by the Star Tribune on serious oversight lapses of the state's senior care facilities
TJ Nelson,

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s Department of Health commissioner is resigning in the wake of reports of abuse at senior care facilities.

Commissioner Ed Ehlinger had been head of the state’s health oversight board since 2011.

They previously documented that hundreds of seniors were beaten, sexually assaulted or robbed at Minnesota facilities each year.

Gov. Dayton’s statement on Ehlinger’s resignation says his administration is working to improve the Department of Health’s oversight.

