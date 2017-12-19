Money Talks: What is Bitcoin

Legacy Wealth Management Breaks Down the Cryptocurrency

Brady Brunsvold with Legacy Wealth Management breaks down what Bitcoin is.

The cryptocurrency can be used anonymously with anyone in the world.

The value quickly fluctuates, and has risen considerably in the last year.

But Brunsvold says Bitcoins might not make the best investment because of the volatile nature of their value.

He compares Bitcoins to gambling, and says only invest if you have money to lose.

If you have any financial questions, you can call Legacy Wealth Management at 701-365-8083.