MSUM Women’s Basketball Upsets Northern State, Men Fall

MSUM improves to 7-3 on the season after defeating No. 12 Northern State.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team rallied from a six-point deficit in the final minute to send the game to an extra frame and prevailed, 64-61 over No. 12 Northern State in action Tuesday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn. Senior forward Drew Sannes was honored after the game for surpassing 1,000 career points.

MSUM is now 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference while Northern State fell to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the league.

It was an intense battle between the two NSIC north rivals, with the biggest lead being nine points.

Junior guard Jacky Volkert had 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds for MSUM, while sophomore forward Megan Hintz had 13 points and five rebounds. Senior forward Drew Sannes had 10 points and nine rebounds.

MSUM shot 32.4 percent (22-of-68) from the field compared to 35.7 percent (20-of-56) for Northern. The Wolves had a slight 44-41 edge in rebounds but also committed 15 turnovers compared to just seven for the Dragons.

The Dragons trailed 57-51 with 30 seconds left but a Volkert three brought them within 57-51. After the Wolves missed two free throws, the Dragons had a chance to tie and freshman guard Lauren Fech delivered with a three with 12 seconds left to make it 57-57. The Wolves had a chance to win at the end of regulation but couldn’t make the basket.

Hintz scored the first four points of overtime to make it 61-57 in favor of MSUM. The Wolves tied the game with four foul shots, but Volkert answered with a three to make it 64-61 with 2:04 left. Northern State’s Jill Conrad attempted a three in the closing seconds to tie but senior forward Shannon Galegher , who provided MSUM with valuable minutes off the bench, blocked the shot to preserve the lead.

MSUM trailed 28-24 at halftime and by eight going into the fourth but outscored the Wolves 24-16 in the final frame to make it 57-57 at the end of regulation.