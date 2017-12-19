Rainy Lake Oil Co. Near International Falls Destroyed in Massive Fire

Photos and Video are Courtesy of Shelby Wolden
TJ Nelson, Erin Wencl,

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A massive fire in northern Minnesota has destroyed a heating oil and fuel company near the Canadian border.

Rainy Lake Oil Co. near International falls erupted last night in huge plumes of fire, fueled by eight or nine tanks inside the company’s warehouse.

The company’s office manager says a warehouse, office and gas station were destroyed.

Owners are talking with suppliers in order to get the business back on track.

The company distributes in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Post

New Retail Chain Coming to Moorhead
Moorhead Fire Crews Battle Late Night House Fire
Gold’n Plump Worker Accused of Contaminating...
Affordable Homes May Soon See a Resurgence in Moor...

You Might Like

Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal YouTube Stunt

HALSTAD, Minn. -- A Halstad, Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube. Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death…