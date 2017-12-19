Rainy Lake Oil Co. Near International Falls Destroyed in Massive Fire

Photos and Video are Courtesy of Shelby Wolden

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A massive fire in northern Minnesota has destroyed a heating oil and fuel company near the Canadian border.

Rainy Lake Oil Co. near International falls erupted last night in huge plumes of fire, fueled by eight or nine tanks inside the company’s warehouse.

The company’s office manager says a warehouse, office and gas station were destroyed.

Owners are talking with suppliers in order to get the business back on track.

The company distributes in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.