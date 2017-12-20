Madison Elementary Third Graders Create Blankets for Children in Hospital

they wanted to brighten the kids' smiles this holiday season

FARGO, N.D. — Third graders at Madison Elementary in Fargo are trying to spread some holiday cheer for kids in the hospital.

They made cozy, fleece tie-blankets to give to children at Ronald McDonald House in Fargo.

Madison’s PTA came up with the idea as a way to get the kids more involved in helping the community.

Each month a different grade comes up with a way to give back and third graders got the month of December.

“I think that it’s just a lifelong thing that they should be able to do, knowing that if someone helps you out, you should be able to help out others,” said teacher Stacie Moffitt. “Especially helping out those that may be going through a tough time like families that happen to be staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

This is the first year Moffitt says her class has made blankets for Ronald McDonald House, but she hopes to make it an annual event.