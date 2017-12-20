App Of The Week: Yummly

There are many recipe sites but if you need some personalized inspiration in the kitchen the popular Yummly app is here to help.

Yummly, is self-described as“ Your smart cooking sidekick”.

The app automatically curates recipes from top sites based on your personal taste s and specific dietary needs.

Mark favorite recipes with a Yum to get similar suggestions.

Easily explore popular categories such as Quick and Easy, Seasonal, kid friendly.

You can save recipes to your box, get nutritional information and tap to add ingredients to shopping lists.

Top it off with cooking tips and kitchen gadget suggestions.

Yummly is free and available on iOS and Android.