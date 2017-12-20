Bennett Elementary: Socksgiving Event a Success!

They handed over all those socks this afternoon to representatives from three area shelters

FARGO, ND — A fifth grade class project is helping the area homeless shelters provide their guests with new socks for the holidays.

Students in Mrs. Johnson’s fifth grade class at Bennett Elementary in Fargo just wrapped up their three-week “Socksgiving” project.

Students set an initial goal of collecting 500 pairs of socks but they blew past that mark with a final tally of 1,055 pairs!

“I thought it was a great way for them to show some leadership. Also just to give a little bit to their community,” said teacher Elizabeth Johnson. “It’s kind of the season where you want things, but it’s also kind of nice to give things and kids especially appreciate being able to give.”

The socks were donated to YWCA, Churches United for the Homeless and Cooper House.