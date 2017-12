$15 Million Dollar Hotel To Be Built Next to Sanford Hospital

Brandt Hospitality Group of Fargo will be an operating partner.

FARGO (KFGO) – Construction is underway on a 110-room Courtyard by Marriott west of Sanford’s new $500-million hospital in Fargo.

Sanford donated the land for the $15-million, four-story hotel.

The interior will use healing designs that will include soothing colors and casual gathering spaces.

The hotel should be completed in Sept.