Kava and Hoggarth’s Dream Comes True Signing With NDSU on National Signing Day

Hoggarth finished with 3,580 career rushing yards at Oak Grove; Kava totaled 312 career tackles at Shanley

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU Football added 24 new Bison to the roster this afternoon during the first ever National Signing Day.

Ben Hoggarth, the 2017 all-state running back out of Oak Grove High School is one of those 24 new additions. This afternoon Hoggarth signed with NDSU as a preferred walk-on.

He finished with 3,580 rushing yards, 42 rushing touchdowns, and 6 receiving touchdowns in his high school career. Ben and his family say playing for the Bison has always been the goal.

“It’s a dream come true going to the Bison,” Ben Hoggarth said. “Growing up everybody loves the bison, just joining that winning program, winning culture, nothing better.”

“We are so proud of Ben,” Lisa Hanson, Ben’s mother added. “This has been his goal, to play for the Bison. Your inside voice says ‘yes! yes!’ He not only gets to play for the Bison but he’s close to home, so we couldn’t be happier.”

Hoggarth will be playing alongside one of Shanley’s best, Jake Kava. The three-time all-conference and all-state line backer totaled 312 career tackles as a Deacon. He is also a part of the Shanley teams that went 40-7 and advanced to three-state championship games.

Head Coach Chris Klieman says he sees a lot of potential in Kava.

“I’ve noticed Jake since his freshman year because he obviously played with my son,” Klieman said. “I was always really impressed with him. Tough, hard-nosed, physical guy. We’ll see where his body goes. He’s a physical guy. He’s a really good athlete. I like his competitiveness and he has a nose for the ball. I’m excited for Jake because I think he’s got a bright future here.”

Kava and Hoggarth will join the Bison in the Fall of 2018.