LIVE: Santa Visits KVRR Local News

Jolly Old St. Nick Tells us What's it's Like Making Children Smile at West Acres Mall
Adam Ladwig,

 

The genuine article, himself! Santa Claus graciously stops by the KVRR Local News morning show during a very busy time of year for him.

St. Nicholas talks about spreading holiday cheer this season at West Acres Mall as his elves hurry to finish up toy building at the North Pole.

He also mentions that Adam isn’t necessarily on the “good” list this year, so now he’s sweating heading into Christmas.

You can still visit Santa at West Acres Mall through Christmas Eve.

If the mall is open, Kris Kringle says he’ll be there.

