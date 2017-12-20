MN Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Suing Pharmaceutical Companies Over Opioid Crisis

TJ Nelson,

 

WHITE EARTH, Minn. — White Earth Reservation is reporting seven overdose related calls over the weekend with two resulting in deaths.

White Earth Police Department along with the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Department are both encouraging users to seek medical help and treatment as soon as possible.

Minnesota’s Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is suing pharmaceutical companies for the opioid crisis.

More than 20 drug manufacturers and distributors are being sued by the tribe in federal court.

In a 134 page complaint, the tribe says the distribution of prescription opioids has led to addiction, abuse, elevated crime levels and deaths.

The tribe is seeking a jury trial, unspecified monetary damages and a judgment declaring that the drug companies have created a “public nuisance.”

