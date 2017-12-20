MN Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Suing Pharmaceutical Companies Over Opioid Crisis

WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- White Earth Reservation is reporting seven overdose related calls over the weekend with two resulting in deaths. White Earth Police Department along with the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Department are both encouraging users to seek medical…
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Mark Dayton is among 11 governors urging Congress to save DACA. It protects young immigrants from deportation. President Trump phased out the DACA program earlier this year, leaving Congress to negotiate a permanent replacement.…