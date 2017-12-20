NDSU Football Welcomes 24 New Bison to the Program On National Signing Day

The 2018 recruiting class includes 19 National Letter of Intent signees and five recruited walk-ons

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU ATHLETICS) North Dakota State head football coach Chris Klieman announced the addition of 24 student-athletes to the Bison program including 19 National Letter of Intent signees and five recruited walk-ons on Wednesday, Dec. 20, the first day of a new three-day early signing period in Division I football.

The recruiting class includes players from high schools in eight states including North Dakota (8), Minnesota (6), Wisconsin (3), Iowa (2), Illinois (2), Missouri (1), Kansas (1) and Florida (1).

Student-athletes who do not sign during the early signing period will be able to sign their National Letter of Intent during the regular signing period beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7.

NORTH DAKOTA (8)

Dylan Evans, DT, 6-3, 243, Fr., Williston, N.D. (Williston HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Williston High School…Three-year starter for the Coyotes under coach Andrew Mock…Played defensive tackle and offensive tackle…Two-time all-state performer…Participated in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl and played for the USA Football Under-18 team that competed against Team Ontario in the International Bowl…Also competes in wrestling and track and field…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born March 6, 2000…Son of Joseph and Amanda Evans…Has a brother, Hunter, and a sister, Kaytlynn.

Jaydn Ewing, DE/TE, 6-3, 231, Fr., Watford City, N.D. (Watford City HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Watford City High School…Three-year starter and all-state performer for the Wolves and coach Justin Johnsrud…Two-time captain…School-record 31 sacks in his career…Had 63 tackles with 18 sacks his senior year for a state semifinal team…Also competes in basketball and track….PERSONAL: Plans to major in agricultural science or business…Born Aug. 23, 1999…Son of JR and Karen Ewing…Father was a defensive lineman for one season in the BYU football program…Has two sisters, Taylor and Rylee, and a brother, Colton.

*Ben Hoggarth, RB, 5-10, 195, Fr., Horace, N.D. (Oak Grove HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Oak Grove Lutheran High School…Four-year starter and team captain for coaches Derek Bakken and Melvin Whitney…Played running back and linebacker…Three-time all-region pick…Two-time all-state including first team honors in 2017…Led Oak Grove to its first playoff appearance in 10 years…Rushed for 1,818 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior year with 133 tackles on defense…Also participates in basketball and track…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born Jan. 28, 2000…Son of Mike Hoggarth and Lisa Hanson.

*Jake Kava, LB, 6-2, 210, Fr., Fargo, N.D. (Shanley HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Shanley High School…Four-year starter for coaches Rod Oksendahl and Troy Mattern…Played linebacker and tight end…Three-time all-conference and all-state linebacker…Totaled 312 career tackles…Part of Shanley teams that went 40-7 and advanced to three state championship games…All-conference in basketball…Also participates in track and golf…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Born Nov. 4, 1999…Son of Edward and Mary Kava…Has a brother, Joe…Father played football at Minnesota-Crookston…Mother played basketball at Concordia College (Minn.).

*Jacob Kubas, OL, 6-3, 254, Fr., Dickinson, N.D. (Trinity HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Trinity High School…Three-year letterman and two-year starter for coach John Odermann…Two-time captain…All-conference first team as a junior…All-state first team as a senior…Helped the Titans to an 8-2 record and state semifinal appearance in 2017…Also competes in basketball and track…National Honor Society member…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born Aug. 13, 2000…Son of Monte and Susan Kubas…Father was a defensive lineman at NDSU from 1991-1994…Has a brother, Zach, who is an offensive lineman for the Bison…Also has a sister, Abbey.

Bartholomew Ogbu, DE, 6-3, 220, Fr., Bismarck, N.D. (Shiloh Christian HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Shiloh Christian High School…Two-year starter for coach Funnon Barker…Played defensive end, tight end, wide receiver and kicker…All-state second team in 2016 and first team in 2017…Team captain and Region 5 Lineman of the Year as a senior making 62 tackles including 57 solo stops with eight sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles…Helped the Skyhawks to an 11-2 record and state runner-up finish in 2017…School-record 12 sacks his junior year for a 10-1 team…Two-time all-district and all-region basketball player…Also participates in baseball, track and choir…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Born Sept. 3, 1998…Son of Linus and Caroline Ogbu…Family includes two brothers and two sisters.

*Trae Steckler, TE, 6-3, 210, Fr., Mandan, N.D. (Mandan HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Mandan High School…Three-year starter for coach Todd Sheldon…All-state tight end in 2017…Three-time all-conference tight end…Two-time all-conference defensive end…All-state basketball player who scored his 1,000th point as a junior…Also competes in track and field…National Honor Society member…PERSONAL: Plans to major in criminal justice…Born Aug. 11, 1999…Son of Dave and Tina Steckler…Has a twin brother, Camren, and a sister, Nevaeh…Father played basketball at Valley City State…Has a cousin, Jordan Steckler, playing offensive line at Northern Illinois.

*Mark Stumpf, LB, 6-2, 185, Fr., Bismarck, N.D. (Bismarck HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Bismarck High School…Two-year starter for coach Mark Gibson…Team captain as a senior…All-conference tight end…Made 21 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns his senior year…Also played outside linebacker…State qualifier in the javelin throw…PERSONAL: Plans to major in natural resources management…Born Dec. 17, 1999…Son of Michael Stumpf of Harvey, N.D., and Bonnie Bentz of Bismarck, N.D…Has two brothers Michael (deceased) and MJ, who was a linebacker for NDSU from 2012-2016…Also has three sisters, Amy, Ann and Amanda.

MINNESOTA (6)

James Kaczor, S, 5-11, 189, Fr., St. Cloud, Minn. (St. Cloud Tech HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School…Ranks in the Top 20 in his class and is a National Honor Society member…Four-year letterman and three-year starter on the football field for coach Gregg Martig…Played safety, receiver, running back and return specialist…Selected to the Minnesota all-star game…Three-time all-conference and two-time all-section…The Tigers won 21 games in three seasons…Made 55 tackles with two interceptions and two tackles for loss his senior year…Totaled 126 career tackles including 60 solo stops with four interceptions and six TFLs…Set single-game school records for receptions (17) and receiving yards (197)…Four-year starter in basketball…Also competes in track and field…State qualifier in the shot put and triple jump…PERSONAL: Plans to major in engineering…Born April 20, 1999…Son of Ruth Kaczor and the late Ron Kaczor…One of 10 children in the family including seven brothers and two sisters…Father, Ron, and brothers Andrew, Daniel and David all played football at St. Cloud State…Brother, Mark, played at Yale and another brother, Paul, played at Harvard.

Mitchell Kartes, LB, 6-0, 195, Fr., Albertville, Minn. (St. Michael-Albertville HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School…Starter on four conference championship teams for head coach and former NDSU star Jared Essler…Played as running back, safety and return specialist…Rushed for 2,553 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career averaging 5.7 yards per carry…Totaled 236 tackles including 107 solo stops…Also had two punt return TDs…All-Metro second team running back and first team safety as a junior…MVP of the 2015 Minnesota Class 5A state championship game…Also competes in basketball and track…Set school records in the 100 meters (10.97) and 4×100 and 4×200 relays…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born Aug. 24, 1999…Son of Kevin and Michelle Kartes…Has a brother, Chris, who played football at Southwest Minnesota State and St. Thomas (Minn.).

Trey Lance, QB, 6-3, 215, Fr., Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Marshall High School…Three-year starter who played quarterback and strong safety under coach Terry Bahlmann…Three-time all-district performer…2017 Minnesota Vikings All-State Team…2017 Minnesota all-star game participant…Passed for 1,386 yards and 14 touchdowns his senior year while rushing for 641 yards and 10 TDs…Had 54 tackles and three interceptions on defense…Passed for 3,026 yards and a school-record 33 TDs in his career with 1,177 rushing yards and 18 TDs…Team captain in football and basketball…All-conference performer in basketball…Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born May 9, 2000…Son of Carlton and Angela Lance… Has a brother, Bryce…Father played for Southwest Minnesota State and joined NFL camps with the Houston Oilers and San Francisco 49ers before playing in the CFL for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and in the World League for the London Monarchs.

Samuel Moore, DT, 6-5, 237, Fr., Verndale, Minn. (Verndale HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Verndale High School…Four-year letterman and three-year starter for coach Michael Mahlen…Two-time all-conference…All-state as a senior….Team went 36-7 in his career including an 11-1 section championship season in 2017…Made 166 career tackles with eight sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries…Also had eight pass breakups, one safety, three forced fumbles, one recovery and blocked three kicks…Averaged 30.5 yards as the team’s punter his senior year…Named to the 2017 Minnesota north all-star team…Academic all-state honoree…Competes in track and field…School, conference and section record holder in the shot put and discus throw…State champion in both events…PERSONAL: Plans to major in mechanical engineering…Born Aug. 12, 1999…Son of Jeff and Terri Moore…Has a sister, Victoria…Father played nose guard at Bemidji State.

Joe Schreiber, OL, 6-3, 277, Fr., Chanhassen, Minn. (Eden Prairie HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Eden Prairie High School…Three-year letterman and two-year starter at center for coach Mike Grant…All-conference, all-district and all-metro first team…Part of a 13-0 Class 6A state championship team in 2017…Minnesota all-star game participant…Also competes in basketball and track and field…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born July 8, 1999…Son of Mike and Jody Schreiber…Has two brothers, Michael and Will…Father played Division I basketball at Marist College and professionally in Lithuania.

Phoenix Sproles, WR, 5-11, 185, Fr., New Hope, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Robbinsdale Cooper High School…Four-year letterman and three-year starter…Played wide receiver, strong safety, punter and punt returner for coach Willie Howard…Two-time all-conference and Special Teams Player of the Year…Career stats include more than 50 receptions for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns…Intercepted seven passes…Totaled more than 800 yards of punt return yards including one touchdown…Set school records for punt return yards in a season and career…Led team to a 9-1 record and section championship in 2017…Selected to play in the Minnesota all-star game…Also participates in basketball…National Honor Society member…PERSONAL: Plans to major in sport management…Born April 10, 2000…Son of Efonda Sproles and Chaconas Howard…One of four siblings in the family…Has a sister, Sterling, attending NDSU…Cousin of Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles.

WISCONSIN (3)

Jackson Enz, S, 6-0, 181, Fr., Walworth, Wis. (Big Foot HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Big Foot High School…Three-year starter and four-year letterman…Team captain…Coached by his father, Greg…Played quarterback, running back, receiver, safety and return specialist…Three-time all-conference first team utility player…All-conference punter in 2016…All-conference defensive back and all-state utility player in 2017 despite being limited to six games with a knee injury…Made 60 tackles with two forced fumbles and one interception…Passed for 1,120 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 609 yards and 11 TDs…Accounted for 69 touchdowns in his career with 5,790 yards of total offense and 3,214 all-purpose yards…Wisconsin single-season record for all-purpose yards by a quarterback (3,525) as a junior…Also competes in basketball and track…Three-time state qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles…State champion in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles as a junior…Runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles as a sophomore…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Born May 17, 1999…Son of Greg and Sherri Enz…Father was his high school football coach…Has two sisters, Samara and Kaci, and a brother, Saul.

Hunter Luepke, FB/TE, 6-1, 225, Fr., Spencer, Wis. (Spencer HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Spencer High School…Four-year starter and two-year captain for Spencer/Columbus Catholic under coach Jason Gorst…Played running back, linebacker, defensive end and returned kicks…Three-time all-conference first team running back…Racked up 5,770 all-purpose yards and 95 touchdowns in his career…Rushed for 4,452 yards and 82 TDs…Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 and 2017…Regional Offensive Player of the Year in 2017…First team all-region linebacker as a junior…Had 171 career tackles and 10 sacks…Four-time conference champion and three-time state qualifier in wrestling…School’s first state champion wrestler, winning the 2017 title at 195 pounds…Three-time all-conference center fielder in baseball…Conference champion in the 100-meter dash…National Honor Society member…PERSONAL: Plans to major in mathematics, statistics or finance…Born Feb. 28, 2000…Son of Jon and Jenn Luepke…Has a brother, Carter, and a sister, Emma.

DJ Stewart, DB/RB, 6-0, 170, Fr., Kimberly, Wis. (Kimberly HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Kimberly High School…Three-year letterman and two-year starter for coach Steve Jones and the Papermakers, who have won five straight Division I state championships and have the nation’s longest winning streak at 70 games…Played running back, wide receiver and kick returner…Two-time all-conference and all-state first team…Team captain as a senior…Wisconsin’s Offensive Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 after rushing for 2,299 yards and 28 touchdowns…Rushed for 4,294 yards and 63 TDs in his career with 483 receiving yards and seven TDs…School record holder in the 300-meter hurdles (38.42) and placed third at the state meet…PERSONAL: Plans to major in health and physical education…Born Oct. 12, 1999…Son of Conroy Smith and Beth Stewart…Has a brother, Tyler, and a sister, Jada.

IOWA (2)

Saybein Clark, RB, 6-0, 196, Fr., Sioux City, Iowa (Bishop Heelan HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School…Four-year starter…Team captain senior year…Played running back, linebacker and punter for coach Jerry Steffan…Two-time all-state second team offense…Two-time all-conference…Rushed for 4,174 career yards…Carried 211 times for 1,262 yards and 18 touchdowns averaging 6.0 yards per carry as a senior…School single-game record six touchdowns as a sophomore…Also competed in soccer…PERSONAL: Plans to major in computer science…Born Dec. 15, 1999…Son of Aaron and Rochelle Clark…Father played at Morningside…Has three brothers, DeVante, Odessa and Keyontre…Devante played at Iowa Western and Odessa is a wide receiver for Wayne (Neb.) State.

Bryan Nohava, OL, 6-4, 275, Fr., Hawarden, Iowa (Gehlen Catholic HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Gehlen Catholic High School…Played left tackle, left guard and defensive tackle for coach Jeremy Shindler…Two-time all-district first team…All-state second team in 2016 and first team in 2017…Helped the Jays rush for 2,240 yards and 34 touchdowns in an 8-3 senior season, advancing to the state quarterfinals…Finished third on the team with 35 tackles…Also served as the team’s placekicker going 3 of 3 on field goals and 32 of 42 on PAT kicks…Selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl…Three-year letterwinner in basketball…Set school records in the bench press and power clean…PERSONAL: Plans to major in construction management…Born Jan. 30, 2000…Son of Bryan and Brenda Nohava…Has two brothers, Brock and Brody, and a sister, Brandy.

ILLINOIS (2)

Brendan Cook, DL, 6-4, 235, Fr., Libertyville, Ill. (Libertyville HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Libertyville High School…Two-year starter for coach Mike Jones…Played defensive end and tackle, outside linebacker and tight end…All-conference as a senior making 67 tackles with 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 14 pass breakups…Had 120 tackles, 17 sacks, 23 TFLs and 24 breakups in two varsity seasons…Also competed in volleyball and basketball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration or accounting…Born Oct. 22, 1999…Son of David and Tracy Cook…Has two sisters, Mackenzie and Kaitlin.

Destin Talbert, DB/WR, 5-11, 175, Fr., Darien, Ill. (Hinsdale South HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Hinsdale South High School…Three-year starter for coach Mike Barry…Played wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks…Two-time all-conference…Conference Offensive MVP in 2017…First team all-area…Holds school records for touchdowns in a game and career, and yards in a game and career…Member of basketball team that won a regional championship…Academic all-state honoree…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Born Oct. 25, 1999…Son of Dominique Talbert.

MISSOURI (1)

Jalen Sundell, OL, 6-5, 265, Fr., Maryville, Mo. (Maryville HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Maryville High School…Four-year letterman for coach Matt Webb…Two-time all-conference offensive tackle and defensive end…2017 Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year as the Spoofhounds went 13-2 and won the state championship…All-district and all-state first team in 2016 and 2017…Also participates in basketball…Founder and president of Maryville High’s bass fishing club team…PERSONAL: Plans to major in biological sciences…Born Oct. 18, 1999…Son of Robert and Korena Sundell…Has a sister, Serena…Father played basketball for Northwest Missouri State…Mother played basketball at Missouri-Rolla.

KANSAS (1)

Jayden Price, ATH, 6-0, 178, Fr., Derby, Kan. (Mulvane HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2018 graduate of Mulvane High School…Three-year starting quarterback and defensive back for coach Dave Fennewald…Team captain as a senior…Played in eight games passing for 1,425 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 936 yards and 16 TDs…Had 46 tackles and three interceptions on defense…Accounted for 7,895 yards of total offense with 101 touchdowns in his career…Passed for 4,536 yards and 51 TDs…Set school records for career points (306) and rushing yards (3,359), attempts (493) and TDs (50)…Kansas All-Class 4A Division I first team quarterback in 2016 and 2017…Two-time all-league first team and Offensive League MVP…All-league second team defensive back in 2017…Invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl as a defensive back…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Born April 5, 2000…Son of Shane and Juliann Price…Has two brothers, Jarrett and Jace…Jarrett played baseball at Newman University…Jace played football at Butler Community College.