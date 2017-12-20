Plan on Traveling for the Holidays? Fargo Public Works Has You Covered

FARGO, ND — If you plan on traveling for the holidays tonight or tomorrow, Fargo Public Works officials say they’ve got you covered.

Employees at Public Works have been monitoring the roads all day in anticipation of the snow.

They sent out sanders earlier in the day to start laying down product as intersections became slippery.

Based on the length of the snowstorm, Public Works says they expect to have all the roads completely plowed before the holidays.

They plan to send out plows tonight when the snow starts to build up more on the roads.

“When we’re plowing, we’ll plow our arterials and collector roads until the storm stops and then we transition into our residential roads,” said Mark Williams with Fargo Public Works. “Throughout that time, we’ll have sanders responding to certain areas with their zones when slippery issues are occurring.”

For three to six inches of snow, Williams says Public Works typically sends out 25 to 30 pieces of their equipment.

