WARNING: Increase in Garage Burglaries and Break-Ins in Fargo

The thieves have been stealing personal belongings, wallets and valuables from vehicles parked inside

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is issuing a warning after several garage break–ins in the area.

Authorities say they have responded to an increased number of burglaries of garages, most of which have been for apartment complexes in the Fargo area.

Fargo Police’s Crime Free Housing Coordinator is working with local property management companies to educate them on how to harden the security of keyless entry pads.

“That is something we can easily prevent by making sure that we’re closing the garage door and we’re watching it actually close. Now, especially with the snow that’s out there, that can prevent the garage from fully closing or maybe going back up and then maybe you don’t realize it,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker, with the Fargo Police Department.

Officer Schindeldecker says not to depend on the security of key pads as they can be pried open and access to the garage is granted.