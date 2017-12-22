Anonymous Donor Makes a Christmas Miracle for the Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, ND — Great Plains Food Bank is loading up a truck full of supplies for hungry kids in the area, thanks to a generous donor.

An anonymous donor asked Great Plains what needed to be done to help children this holiday season.

The food bank said they needed a truck for supplies and the donor bought a new truck and asked for volunteer drivers to help the organization out with their Backpack Program.

The agency has been busy making deliveries of backpacks to schools for children who have been on the waiting list.

“When people respond so generously like this person did and thousands of others in this community, no one wants a child to not have what they need to learn and grow and as an organization in hunger relief, it’s our job to tell that story,” said Marcia Paulson, the Chief Development Officer with Great Plains Food Bank.

Marcia says the backpacks contain three meals plus snacks, milk and juice.

They are child friendly, easy to open and easy to consume for kids.