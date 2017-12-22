Boys Basketball Roundup: South Wins Cross-town Rivalry over North

Davies remains undefeated after win over Central.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies Eagles remained undefeated after defeating Grand Forks Central 83-31. Jaden Klabo lead the Eagles with 19 points. Cole Hage chipped in nine points and nine rebounds for Davies in the win.

At Fargo North high school the Spartans fell to cross town rival Fargo South 65-59.

In class B, Oak Grove beat Beulah 66-56. Andrew Christianson recorded his 1,000th point, he finished with 26 for the Grovers in the victory.