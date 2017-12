Boys Hockey Roundup: Davies Takes Care of West Fargo

Eagles outshot the Packers 73-9 in the win.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies Eagles were victorious over West Fargo 4-1 at Farmers Union Insurance Rink on Friday night.

Austin Schmidt notched a pair of goals and an assist in the Eagles win. Fargo Davies outshot West Fargo 73-9 in their victory.