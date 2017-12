Girls Basketball: Spartans Obliterate Bruins in Rivalry Game

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo North Spartans dominated the Fargo South Bruins 77-43 at North high on Friday night.

Anna Astrup charted 19 points to lead the Spartans. Elise Bakke added another 16 points for North. Adie Wagner lead the Bruins with 12 points in the loss.

Fargo North improves to 2-3 on the season, while Fargo South is still winless.