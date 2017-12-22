HS Play of the Week Nominees: December 22

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a pair of plays from the hardwood.

In boys basketball, Hakeem Harden makes a block for Moorhead and it leads to a four-point play opportunity on the other end

On the girls side of things, Fargo Davies Brooklyn Koenig hits the bucket and draws the foul.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.