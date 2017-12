OSHA Investigating After Worker Suffers Injury at Integrity Windows

FARGO, ND — A worker at the Integrity Windows manufacturing plant in Fargo was hurt on the job.

OSHA officials say George Gouniks, an electrician with Master Electric, was burned by an arc flash while he was installing and testing breakers at the plant.

The accident happened on December 17.

OSHA says Gouniks suffered burns to his arms, neck, elbow and upper body.

Officials say their investigation may take up to six months to complete.