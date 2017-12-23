Skate City in Fargo is Extending Sessions for Winter Break

From now until January 2nd they will have extra skating sessions throughout the day

FARGO, ND — School is out for winter break and Skate City in Fargo is giving kids and parents an activity during the holidays.

Whether you’d like to try a new activity, celebrate a birthday party or enjoy an afternoon with friends and family, Skate City wants you to have the option to come out and throw on some skates.

Many skaters say it’s a fun thing to do while school is not in session.

“It’s a great way to be out and active. Most of their friends probably know how to skate especially because of hockey being as popular as it is in the area. So if they can get out and have another thing in common with their friends. We even have our skate trainers available most of the time, which is kind of a support system so they can kind of gain their balance as they are learning how to skate,” said Joe Peterson, the operations manager with Skate City.

