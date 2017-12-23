Boys Hockey: Spuds Obliterate Defending State Champion, Grand Rapids

Last season, Grand Rapids topped Moorhead 6-3 in the Minnesota AA Championship game

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Last season the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks celebrated a 6-3 victory over the Moorhead Spuds on the state’s biggest stage — the Minnesota AA boys hockey Championship game.

Grand Rapids has since lost its core talent from last year’s title team to Juniors and several Division I programs.

But for the Spuds, who returned the majority of last year’s team, they were out for revenge when they obliterated the Thunderhawks 8-0 on Saturday night.

The Spuds improve to 7-3 heading into to the Prior Lake Invitational on Dec. 28th.