Valley City High School Students Create Ornaments for National Christmas Tree

VALLEY CITY, ND — 12 student artists from Valley City High School are having their art displayed on the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting display in Washington D.C.

The students handcrafted ornaments that are currently being displayed on the North Dakota tree in President’s Park.

The students painted pictures inside of the ornaments, giving visitors an inside look into North Dakota during the holiday season.

The ornaments have been on display since December 1st and will be there until January 1st.