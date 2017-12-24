Last Minute Christmas Shopping at West Acres

FARGO, ND — It’s the day before Christmas but that hasn’t stopped shoppers from running to the mall to pick up some last minute gifts.

Families and friends were up and down the aisles of stores at West Acres Mall and many shoppers got their gifts wrapped at the station in the food court.

The staff says they saw fewer last–minute shoppers than in years past but about 200 people got their gifts wrapped today alone!

Many say it makes it easier for them to get those presents under the tree quickly.

“Actually today wasn’t bad. We expected it would be a little bit slower today having a short shopping day and it being Sunday. Yesterday was really busy. We expected it to be a little bit slower today and it was that way. There didn’t seem to be the volume of last minute shoppers that we’ve seen other years,” said Craig Peterson, with the gift wrapping.

West Acres will be back up and running after Christmas for all of those holiday returns.