Riewer Hitting Strides With MSUM Coaching Staff

As a dragon, Riewer led the nation in free-throw percentage at 94.9 percent

MOORHEAD, Minn — Basketball has taken former MSUM guard Jordan Riewer to many different places in the world, including the Czech Republic, Germany and all over Europe.

It is also the same sport that brought him back to Moorhead as an assistant coach with MSUM.

“We had an opening on our staff and it was a no-brainer,” Chad Walthall, the MSUM men’s basketball head coach said. “It was a one interview and done, and it was barely an interview.”

“It was literally the day before school started,” Jordan Riewer added. “Coach Walthall called me and offered me the job opportunity and he gave me three to four days to decide. I had fun playing but it’s a profession that I want to get into and it was a great opportunity.”

It is Riewer’s knowledge and playing experience throughout his career that head coach Chad Walthall thinks is a big benefit to having Riewer on the staff this season.

“He definitely brings a tidbit here, a tidbit there that maybe something they haven’t thought of before, but maybe he sees something from the bench that they can’t see while playing,” Walthall said. “Maybe Jordan is the only guy who can see it just based on his playing experience. So just little things like that.”

“I was excited,” Tanner Kretchman, MSUM’s senior guard added. “I knew he had a great professional career overseas after he was done here. With him coming back I kind of just want to do the same thing I did my freshman year is still learn from him and gather as much information as I could going into this last year.”

But it’s not just the players that are learning from the coaching staff; Riewer is too.

“It’s two guys that have been around for awhile,” Riewer said. “Not just here but they’ve been around all over the place coaching. It is something that I want to get into and it is two great guys to learn from so it has been really fun.”

When you ask him about this years dragon squad, he already sounds just like a coach.

“The athleticism is there,” Riewer said. “The talent is there. We just got to slowly keep playing together and things will fall into place.”

Riewer and the Dragons are back on the court New Years Day against the University of Mary.