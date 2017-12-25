Area Families Opt for Eating Out on Christmas

FARGO, ND — Many people who are cooking holiday meals are getting ready to sit down for dinner but what about the families looking for a place to eat?

If you drive across the metro, many businesses are closed but there are a few places still greeting customers.

IHOP, Brewtus’ Brickhouse, Izumi, Perkins and the Radisson are a few of the local businesses that have Christmas hours.

Some families say it’s tough when there are limited options because for some, it can be helpful to go out to eat this holiday.

“Some people, they already had it over the weekend because it lands on a Monday,” said Jeff and Khaylin Turner of Fargo. “I think some people did the family gatherings already. That’s kind of what happened with us, you know, because she went and had a little gathering yesterday over the weekend.”

Jeoff says that IHOP was packed this morning with a line almost out the door of people waiting to be seated.