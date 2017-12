Ask Danny: Saving On Energy Costs

Your bank account may be thin post-holidays, but make sure your insulation isn't.

With the dangerous cold snap that’s settled in through the region and much of the rest of the United States, it’s never been more important than now to make sure your home is energy-efficient. Not only will it keep the deadly cold outside where it belongs, it’ll also save you money.

Find out if your insulation needs an extra layer of Christmas wrapping, in this week’s Ask Danny.