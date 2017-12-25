Despite the Holiday, Many Still Working Throughout the Region

FARGO, ND — Although many places are closed, there are still some people in the valley working on Christmas.

Whether it’s bringing food to the table, health care, emergency services or working as a cashier at Walgreens, there are people all throughout the metro who have given up their holiday to give back to the community.

There are some families that celebrate outside of the house or some who don’t celebrate the holiday at all who like to go on with their usual routine.

Many say they don’t mind working the holiday because they get to bring cheer to others.

“You have families that want to come and not cook or come out and eat and it’s totally fabulous to be able to help people on the holidays,” said Quentin Rawlin, who is working with customers at IHOP. “I always go out for the holidays, as you can see my little outfit, but helping people and smiling and giving them good service, they relax on Christmas and after this, they can go home and eat dessert and open up presents. It’s totally awesome. I feel like I’m doing a good deed.”

Quentin says if you have nowhere to be this holiday, come out to IHOP where holiday cheer will be spread.