Three Escape After Vehicle Breaks Through Ice on Little Detroit Lake

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — Three people escape unharmed after their vehicle went through the ice on Little Detroit Lake in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call for help just before 7 o’clock Sunday night.

A vehicle being driven on Little Detroit Lake fell through the ice into about 11 feet of water.

The people inside the vehicle were able to escape by breaking through the driver’s side window.