Governor Burgum Names New Executive Director of Job Service

BISMARCK, ND — Governor Burgum has announced a new leader for the state’s unemployment program.

North Dakota’s labor commissioner Michelle Kommer has been named executive director of Job Service North Dakota.

She was appointed as labor commissioner in November 2016.

The governor called Kommer a proven leader who is capable of consolidating both state agencies.

Kommer will replace Cheri Giesen who resigned in August.