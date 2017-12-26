Governor Burgum Names New Executive Director of Job Service

The governor called Kommer a proven leader who is capable of consolidating both state agencies
Alison Voorhees,

BISMARCK, ND — Governor Burgum has announced a new leader for the state’s unemployment program.

North Dakota’s labor commissioner Michelle Kommer has been named executive director of Job Service North Dakota.

She was appointed as labor commissioner in November 2016.

The governor called Kommer a proven leader who is capable of consolidating both state agencies.

Kommer will replace Cheri Giesen who resigned in August.

Related Post

HS Basketball Roundup: Kindred, Richland Advance t...
No Travel Advised on Many North Dakota, Minnesota ...
ND Health Department Setting Timeline for Medical ...
Latest Appeal Hearing For Dru Sjodin Killer Begins...

You Might Like

Protect Yourself from Frostbite

FARGO, ND -- The negative temperatures are no stranger to the metro over the last few days and with that bitter cold, come the danger of frostbite. A physician's assistant with Essentia Health says…

Skating Rinks Opening in Moorhead

  MOORHEAD, Minn. -- If you've been waiting to test out those new skates, your Christmas wish has been granted. All Moorhead outdoor skating rinks opened with the exception of Ridgewood Park. City officials say holiday hours are 1-8 pm,…