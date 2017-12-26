Have Unwanted Gift Cards? Here’s What to Do

Websites like Cardpool and Cardcash give you the option to exchange gift cards and walk away with money to one of your favorite stores!

FARGO, ND — We’ve all gotten that gift we never use but have you ever been given a gift card to a place you don’t go?

Well throwing that card in a drawer or re–gifting it isn’t the only option.

Instead of letting it go to waste, you can switch with someone who would happily use your gift card.

Shoppers say they are used to not having another option but being able to do this could change the holiday season.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve had like a $5 gift card to like Dairy Queen on my dresser for like five years,” said Ellie and Amanda Nelson. “That would be awesome because then the $5 gift card to Dairy Queen, you could just get a $5 bill instead, that would be awesome. That would be cool.”

There are other websites like Cardpool that offer the same service.

Some of the websites do charge a fee.