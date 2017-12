Moorhead’s Maleeck Harden Blocks Out the Competition in Play of the Week Honors

Maleeck Harden wins the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play Of The Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week comes from the Moorhead boys basketball team.

Maleeck Harden rejects the hooper at the rim to win the play of the week honors.