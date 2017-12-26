Skating Rinks Opening in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting to test out those new skates, your Christmas wish has been granted.

All Moorhead outdoor skating rinks opened with the exception of Ridgewood Park.

City officials say holiday hours are 1-8 pm, December 26 through the 31.

The rinks will be closed on January 1 and then normal hours begin on January 2 with warming houses open from 4-8 pm Monday-Friday, and from 1-8 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Warming houses will close if the temperature is -10° or if the wind chill is -30°.