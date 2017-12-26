Spuds Renew their Confidence Heading into the Prior Lake Invitational

The Spuds will face Chaska in game one on Dec. 28th

MOORHEAD, Minn. —Prior to obliterating the defending state champs from Grand Rapids 8-0 on Saturday night, the Moorhead Spuds had lost back-to-back games to Minnetonka and C-E-C.

Not only was Saturday’s win over Grand Rapids important for avenging their 6-3 loss to the Thunderhawks in last season’s state title game, the Spuds also needed to get back in the win column before heading into the Prior Lake Invitational.

Senior forward Carter Randklev says this revenge win was the perfect way to renew the team’s confidence before game one of the tournament.

“The Invitational has always been a good tournament for us and there’s a lot of good teams there so we knew that we had to get one good game in before we went down there and had a good three games,” Randklev said. “I felt like this game was really important for us to bounce back and kind of get some of our chemistry back between our lines and try and find some new accommodations and try to get more scoring in our games.”

So now with its renewed confidence, Moorhead will head to Prior Lake on Dec. 28th. The Spuds face the 6-2 Chaska Hawks in game one. Puck drop is at 5 p.m.