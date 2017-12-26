Thinking Green: Green Washing

Don't Be Fooled By Faux Green Promises

You may have heard of terms like “Green-Washing” in the Green Movement, but it’s not as environmentally friendly as you might think.

Danny Lipford explains in this week’s “Thinking Green.”

The first written dictionary was founded in ancient Syria dating back to around 2300 B.C.

Since then, a lot more words have been added, and, every year, we add a few more.

One of the newest words is a direct result of the Green Movement, but it’s not a very good one.

It’s called “Green Washing” and unfortunately, it’s becoming a habit of some unethical manufacturers.

Basically, it means the company tries to pass themselves or a product off as “Green” in order to cover up other green practices.

If one company gets away with it, more will follow suit.

Aside from being misleading, it can damage consumer confidence in the products that really are green.

Consumer watchdogs like Rate It Green and the Green Guide are good sources to turn to when you have any question or doubt.

If you really want to “Think Green”, make sure it’s green all the way through and not just “green-washed.”