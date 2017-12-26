Third Community Trust Officer to be Hired for the Fargo Police Department

A three-year, federal COPS grant will pay for hiring a third officer
Alison Voorhees,

 

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department’s Community Trust officers will get some help starting next month.

A three-year, federal COPS grant will pay for hiring a third officer.

It was launched in 2016 by Chief Dave Todd who wanted to build trust and credibility for police with under-served youth.

The two current officers reach out to kids who may have come from places where police are seen as the “bad guys.”

A music video to bring attention to their work was recently put out on Facebook and has since gone viral.

