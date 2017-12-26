Three Dead After House Fire in Hibbing

Fire crews responded to reports of a house on fire just after 1:30 this morning

HIBBING, Minn. — Three people are dead and one child is in critical condition after a house fire in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Fire crews responded to reports of a house on fire just after 1:30 this morning.

They found the home engulfed in flames and rescued the two adults and two children, but none of them had a pulse.

Rescue squads were able to revive the children and they were taken to the hospital where one of the children later died.

The adults died on scene.

A third juvenile was found outside the home and also taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.