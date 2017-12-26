Protect Yourself from Frostbite

FARGO, ND — The negative temperatures are no stranger to the metro over the last few days and with that bitter cold, come the danger of frostbite.

A physician’s assistant with Essentia Health says your biggest chance of preventing a cold injury is to keep your skin covered as much as possible.

He says your winter accessories should be your best friend this season and your heavy jacket should always be worn outside.

No one is invincible in this weather and not taking care of yourself could lead to loss of feeling or even worse, amputation.

“Thinking that I can just run into my car and run into the store and right back out that’s when you’re going to get in trouble because if you get a flat tire, if for some reason your battery dies and now you’re stuck, and you’re not prepared you will suffer a cold injury,” said Christopher Whited, a PA-C with Essentia Health.

He also says if you have frostbite symptoms, the worst thing you can do is immediately apply hot water.

That is a common misconception and can lead to an even worse injury.