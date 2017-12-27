Celebrate the Season with a Horse Drawn Sleigh in Moorhead

The Hjemkomst Center is hosting sleigh rides for the community until December 29th

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The holiday spirit is still alive in Fargo and you can take part by hopping on a sleigh!

The horse drawn sleigh will take you through Viking Ship Park.

The cost is $4 per person.

The center has been hosting its annual sleigh ride event for years.

Those a part of the event says the horses love being a part of the fun.

“My wife is third generation. Her grandpa was Jim Hoglund and he brought them and gave them a job and that was hayrides,” said sleigh driver, Derik Craft.

The Hjemkomst Center cancelled the sleigh rides yesterday due the cold temperatures.