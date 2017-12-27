Getting Rid of Your Live Christmas Tree? Here’s What You Can Do With It

The City of Fargo will be collecting them on January 8th

FARGO, ND — The lights and decorations are coming down and being put back into storage, but where do you put your Christmas tree?

The City of Fargo will be collecting them on January 8th.

It is important that the tree is placed away from the garbage and recycling on the boulevard.

The city’s recycling coordinator, Jen Pickett, says the tree must not have the stand, lights, ornaments or plastic attached.

If you do have some lights you’d like to get rid of, they have an answer for you.

“If you have any holiday lights that don’t work anymore you can bring those to our Household Hazardous Waste Facility that’s at 606 43rd Street North, right by the compost site and the landfill,” Pickett said. “They can accept those holiday lights for recycling at no charge.”

On January 8th, the crews will start on the north side of town and make their way through their normal routes.