Judge Denies Defense Request to Suppress Threatening Statements in DAPL Protester Case

Fallis allegedly told officers, quote, "All pigs deserve to die" and "If I wanted to kill you, I would have shot you in the head."

MORTON COUNTY, ND — A federal judge has denied a request made by the attorneys for a Dakota Access pipeline protester to suppress threatening statements she made about shooting law enforcement.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Red Fawn Fallis was arrested for allegedly shooting at officers during the pipeline protests in October of 2016.

Fallis allegedly told officers, quote, “All pigs deserve to die” and “If I wanted to kill you, I would have shot you in the head.”

Her attorneys wanted the statements thrown out, but the judge ruled since they were not made during an interrogation, they would be allowed in court.

Fallis is scheduled for trial in January.