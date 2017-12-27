Kava Scores 1,000th Career Point, Shanley Deals Loss to St. Mary’s

The Shanley girls lose their first game of the year at the hands of the Saints
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley senior Jake Kava is a part of the Millennium Club after a strong performance against Bismarck St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Kava recorded his 1000th career point as the Deacons improved to 4-2 with a 77-58 win over the Saints.

The Shanley girls were dealt their first loss of the season, as they fell in a tight contest against St. Mary’s (6-0) 59-52.

