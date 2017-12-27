Kava Scores 1,000th Career Point, Shanley Deals Loss to St. Mary’s

The Shanley girls lose their first game of the year at the hands of the Saints

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley senior Jake Kava is a part of the Millennium Club after a strong performance against Bismarck St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Kava recorded his 1000th career point as the Deacons improved to 4-2 with a 77-58 win over the Saints.

The Shanley girls were dealt their first loss of the season, as they fell in a tight contest against St. Mary’s (6-0) 59-52.