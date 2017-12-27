Local Priest on Administrative Leave Reinstated by Crookston Catholic Diocese

Father Pat Sullivan was accused of sexual misconduct at a church in Red Lake in 2008 but denied he did anything wrong
Erin Wencl,

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A local priest who had been placed on administrative leave has been reinstated by the Crookston Catholic Diocese.

Father Pat Sullivan was accused of sexual misconduct at a church in Red Lake in 2008 but denied he did anything wrong.

An investigation into the accusation by a panel of law enforcement, social workers, a priest and an attorney found the complaint to be not credible.

Sullivan, who also served parishes in Dilworth and Hawley, was not charged with a crime in the case.

