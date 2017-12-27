Minnesota Lawmaker Proposes Anti-Vaxx Parents to See Doctor Before Making Final Health Care Decisions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — After a measles outbreak over the summer prompted several discussions over childhood vaccinations, a Minnesota lawmaker wants parents to see a doctor before opting to not vaccinate.
The Department of Health says nearly 80 people were hit hard with the measles outbreak and State Representative Mike Freiberg says he wants parents who are considering not vaccinating their children to have all of the facts before they make the final decision.
He is introducing a proposal that parents need to visit with a doctor before not vaccinating their children.
State law requires children must be vaccinated before they can be enrolled in child care, early education or school but exemptions are allowed for medical or religious beliefs.
HIBBING, Minn. -- A toddler pulled from a house fire in northern Minnesota has died, making him the fourth person to have passed away. Fire officials say 3-year-old Isaiah Adams died at the hospital. His grandparents, retired fire Captain,…
MORTON COUNTY, ND -- A federal judge has denied a request made by the attorneys for a Dakota Access pipeline protester to suppress threatening statements she made about shooting law enforcement. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Red Fawn Fallis was arrested…
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Authorities have released more details behind the deaths of two men in an apartment in St. Cloud. They say 20-year-old Larry Thompson shot and killed his roommate, 19-year-old Benedict Frank, before turning the gun on…