Missing Hunter Found Suffering from Hypothermia

COOK, Minn. — A man who went missing after going on a hunting trip in northern Minnesota has been found.

Authorities say a 72-year-old man is being treated for hypothermia after he failed to return home from a hunting trip.

They say he spent the evening in his vehicle after it became stuck about 10 miles northeast of Cook, Minnesota.

A passerby found him walking for help the next afternoon after a search party failed to locate him.